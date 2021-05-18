Tom Brady reveals extent of 'pretty serious' offseason knee surgery

Tom Brady revealed he had “pretty serious” knee surgery after capturing his seventh Super Bowl title when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

It was reported after the win that Brady would undergo the surgery but the severity of the operation wasn’t revealed until the future Hall of Famer spoke about it in a recent interview.

“Yes, you are going to see me on the football field next year,” Brady said on Hodinkee Radio. “I had pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years. So I was really interested to see how it was going to go because last year just took a lot. Every week, I was kind of tending to my knee and I thought, ‘I’d love to see a season, what it looks like when I can really focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.’

“So it’s been pretty intense, this offseason, from that standpoint because it’s been six and a half weeks that I’ve been dealing with that rehab process. The season went pretty long, into February. So it’s just now I’m starting to feel like the offseason’s happening, and I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason’s going to be over. And I don’t think I’ve created this vision in terms of what I’m excited about. Like, I don’t really think I’ve created this space in my life for things outside of football to really take over that level of excitement. I still feel like throwing the football is what I love to do.”

Brady explained he’s interested in other projects outside of football but explained nothing beats playing in front of a crowd of thousands. He added he was still interested in the challenges that Tampa Bay has to offer.

Brady is only the second starting quarterback in NFL history to lead two teams to a Super Bowl victory. The other id Peyton Manning.

Brady threw for 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes in his first season with the Buccaneers.