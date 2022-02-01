Tom Brady on Tuesday officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

Brady made his announcement on Twitter following days of speculation following an ESPN and NFL Network report indicating he was going to retire. The quarterback pushed back on the claim in an interview Monday on his “Let’s Go!” podcast but made everything official on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL world reacted to the announcement on social media.

Brady is leaving as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

TOM BRADY MAKES IT OFFICIAL, RETIRES FROM NFL AFTER 22 YEARS

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he was a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He has 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

He was initially selected by the New England Patriots in the 2000 draft and spent nearly two decades with the team before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Love him or hate him, fans got to see what anyone would love to watch for more than two decades: a winning quarterback always at the top of his game putting together what seemed like two careers in one, winning championship after championship and keeping his teams in contention for a title year in and year out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There may be flashier quarterbacks with bigger arms and faster legs who come and go in the league, but the consistency and the number of championships he brought to his teams may never be matched.