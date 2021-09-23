Tom Brady remarks on career-altering play 20 years later: ‘Time flies’

It was on this day 20 years ago that Tom Brady took over as the New England Patriots quarterback for an injured Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was knocked out of the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets after receiving a brutal hit from linebacker Mo Lewis. The injury changed the course of history for Brady, Bledsoe, the Patriots and the rest of the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was asked about the moment during his media availability on Thursday.

“Twenty years ago — time flies. It goes pretty fast. It’s been a long time since that’s happened. A lot happens in 20 years,” Brady said, adding that he never thought his career would have spiraled into what it is now.

“I don’t think anyone thinks 20 years ago where their life would be,” he said. “I certainly don’t think in my wildest dreams I could’ve imagined what’s happened. I am just very appreciative and grateful for all of the different things that have happened over time. Really, it’s just about the support system of people. My teammates over 20 years, my coaches, my family, my friends — I just have great memories.”

FLASHBACK: DREW BLEDSOE: TOM BRADY TAKING MY JOB WAS ‘A BITTER PILL TO SWALLOW’

“I think sports have a great way of bringing a lot of people together,” he continued. “Sports are kind of integrated into the fabrics of our society for a reason. When I was a kid, it brought our family together on Sundays to watch the 49ers, and we had season tickets. It was kind of what our Sundays were all about. We played a lot of softball in our house — my sisters played a lot of softball. They took our family out to the softball fields every night, soccer fields [too].”

“Our family was just kind of based around sports. Sports have a great way of bringing people together, and I think for my family still. It still has allowed everyone to come [together]. Like two weeks ago, I had everyone here for the opener, which was a lot of fun. It’s been a great journey.”

Brady subbed in for Bledsoe in 2001 and never looked back, going on to win seven Super Bowl titles and three MVPs, not to mention being near the top of the all-time passing categories. At 44 years old, he’s still playing football.

Brady will be looking to keep the Buccaneers unbeaten this season, but the team’s players have their toughest test yet coming up on Sunday: the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams matched up last season, and the Rams won the game. Brady was 26-for-48 with 216 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.