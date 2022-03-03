Tom Brady remains cryptic on future month after saying he’ll retire

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is still a bit cryptic when it came to his future.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who announced he was going to call it quits last month appeared on “The Fred Couples Show” on SiriusXM on Tuesday and the golf great asked the NFL legend about where he was going.

“I tell you, I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holds, but I think for me, there’s a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities that, I know I said right after football season I was looking forward to spending time with my family. And I’ve done that the last five weeks, and I know there’ll be a lot more of that, too. So, you know, I like staying busy, that’s for sure,” Brady told Couples.

“I played a little bit of golf and I’m actually gonna see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf. I’ll be sleeping in the same bed I slept at when I was a kid. I don’t think my mom knows I’m coming home yet. So it’s just between my dad and I, it is a little bit of a surprise.

“So looking forward to that, looking forward to some golf in the next few days and some more family time, and then we’ll figure out where we go from there.”

Whether Brady takes a few months or a year off or never comes back will always be up for discussion. After making the official announcement, he said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast he would “take things as they come.”

“I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that … I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now,” Brady told Jim Gray.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course. I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there.”

Some of Brady’s peers believe that he still wants to play, NFL Network reported.

“A lot of people feel like [Brady] was almost forced in that direction [to retire],” NFL Media’s Mike Giardi said of Brady’s retirement. “And [he] doesn’t wanna go in that direction just yet.”

Brady, who is under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to save salary cap space for 2022. The team could also put him on the reserve/retired list to free up space. According to reports, some people close to Brady believe he would consider joining another team if he does come back.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.