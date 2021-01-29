Tom Brady recalls decision to join Bucs after long history with Patriots

Tom Brady opened up on Thursday about his decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason after two decades and six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots.

Brady told reporters that it was the “opportunity” that led him to Tampa. The Buccaneers had talented wide receivers, a budding offensive line and a solid defense — all of which played factors in making the organization an appealing landing spot for someone like the future Hall of Famer.

“I’d like to think that I wasn’t that much of a chance after a lot of years. Becoming a free agent and then having the opportunity to continue my playing career, I love the opportunity that presented itself here, which is ultimately why I chose here. I really love the coaching staff. I loved the players that they had,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk.

“I looked at those players and thought, ‘Wow, these are really great players. This would be a good opportunity for me.’ Obviously, a different conference and a different division – all of that I didn’t quite know about. In the end, I just [had] a lot of different choices. I don’t want to revisit them all, but I’m pretty detailed and thorough. I went through a process of decisions and thinking about everything that really mattered to me in some way [and] one form or another. Obviously, a lot of family considerations. My son lives in New York and I didn’t want to be too far from him. It just ended up being a great fit and as it’s played out.”

Tampa Bay didn’t get off to the greatest of starts. The team was 3-2 at one point during the season and got to 7-5 before ringing off four consecutive wins to get into the playoffs as a wild card and beating three of the conference’s top teams to get to the Super Bowl.

Brady and the Buccaneers will have their toughest test yet in the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champs already beat the Buccaneers earlier this season, 27-24.

Brady was 27-for-41 with 345 passing yards and three touchdowns. But he had two interceptions.