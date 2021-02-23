Tom Brady quote about the difficulty of winning 7 Super Bowls resurfaces

Tom Brady did something earlier this month that even he thought was a difficult accomplishment – win a seventh Super Bowl title.

A quote from the 2015 book “Brady vs. Manning” by sportswriter Gary Myers resurfaced Monday. In the book, Brady is asked about winning Super Bowls and having to go through the ebbs and flows of a season in which he was not holding the Lombardi Trophy. Myers noted that Derek Jeter went about 10 seasons between winning his fourth and fifth titles while Brady lost twice between his third and fourth.

“It’s not like you are going to win six or seven Super Bowls,” Brady is quoted as saying. “Why didn’t Michael Jordan win twelve championships? He won six. That’s still a ton. With how good the other players are, the level playing field especially in the NFL in the salary-cap era, it’s hard to win.”

Brady only had three Super Bowl titles when he gave the quote to Myers, the sportswriter noted. He has won four more since then – three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and the Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady had three touchdown passes – two to Rob Gronkowski and the other to Antonio Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is the second player to win a Super Bowl with a second team – following in Peyton Manning’s footsteps when he won with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.