Tom Brady on Tuesday addressed the perception he receives more roughing the passer penalties than any quarterback in the league and admitted there was at least one facet of the sport where he thinks he gets more leeway than others.

On the “Let’s Go!” podcast with legendary sportscaster Jim Gray, Brady was asked about why there was that feeling despite only getting one roughing the passer penalty in the regular season. In Sunday’s playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady earned one when defensive end Derek Barnett hit him below the hip after he threw the ball. The call could’ve gone either way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Yeah, I always hear that from different degrees about getting penalties and so forth and roughing the passers. I think that speaks to it because they say that and I’m always in my mind going, ‘I don’t remember the last time I got a roughing the passer,'” Brady said.

“I think we should look that up, over the last whatever 10 years, who’s got the most roughing the passer penalties. I hope it’s not me because then I just put my foot in my mouth. But I don’t feel like I get them as much as people may think I get them.”

TROY AIKMAN RIPS COWBOYS FOR HOW CEEDEE LAMB WAS UTILIZED IN LOSS TO 49ERS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar then added there was one thing he thought he gets away with the most, and that’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for the amount of trash talking he’s doing on the field.

“I do know they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” he said. “I’m kind of a pain in their a–, if you don’t already know that.”

Cris Collinsworth, the NBC Sports broadcaster and the majority owner of Pro Football Focus, pointed out Brady had the fourth-lowest rate of roughing the pass penalties since 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady and the Buccaneers have a huge matchup on Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line. Tampa Bay plays the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. ET. on NBC.