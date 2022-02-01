Tom Brady is going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame – there’s no doubt about that.

The only question is, when will his bust go to Canton, Ohio?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady leaves a legacy that nobody will be able to touch – at least for another few years.

Brady is the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

He not only did it in the regular season but in the postseason as well.

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he was a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He has 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

TOM BRADY MAKES IT OFFICIAL, RETIRES FROM NFL AFTER 22 YEARS

He and Rob Gronkowski have the record for most touchdowns by a duo in postseason history with 15.

Brady also has the record for most pass attempts (421), passes completed (277), passing yards (3,039) and passing touchdowns (21) in the Super Bowl all-time.

In reality, Brady also put together two Hall of Famer careers in one.

From 2000 to 2010, Brady has 34,744 passing yards, 261 passing yards with 103 interceptions. He had two MVP awards and three Super Bowl rings.

From 2011 to 2021, Brady has 53,676 passing yards, 399 touchdown passes and 104 interceptions. He had four Super Bowl rings in that span.

So when’s the earliest Canton can come calling?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said not until 2027, though fans say he doesn’t need to wait five years to get into the hallowed halls.