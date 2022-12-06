Tom Brady ‘pulling for’ Deion Sanders as he takes new challenge at Colorado

Deion Sanders stunned the college football world Saturday when he decided to leave Jackson State to take the Colorado head coaching job and join the top level of the sport.

Sanders led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a SWAC championship and has clearly inspired his players to go above and beyond on the football field.

Tom Brady was asked about his thoughts on Sanders taking the job in Monday night’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“Deion, I think for anyone who loves the sport of football, the more people that are in it that have great expertise and knowledge, that understand why the games are won and lost, that are gonna bring the enthusiasm to it, the better it is for the sport,” Brady said. “So, I think what Deion’s done, and he was in the media and now he wants to be back out there making an impact, coaching and changing people’s lives. And, yeah, it’s a sport, but it’s so much more than that for our communities as we know. It brings so much joy, so much hope. It brings some other emotions when things don’t go well. But when things go well, there’s nothing like sports.

“Even if you look at what the World Cup’s doing, it just brings people together. So I love the success that Deion’s had. He’s been a really great friend of mine and supporter. His son Shedeur is a great young man who’s had an incredible year and has got a bright future. So, I just love seeing everything that Deion’s accomplished, and there’s no bigger fan of him than me. And I’ll be pulling for his team, no doubt.”

Sanders joined Jackson State in 2020 and led the Tigers to consecutive conference titles. Upon his arrival, he made clear his objective was to make an impact at the top level of college football.

“It’s not about a bag,” Sanders said. “It’s about an opportunity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.