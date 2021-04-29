Tom Brady posts epic tweet referencing his shirtless combine photo

Every year when the NFL Draft rolls around, Tom Brady’s legendary shirtless photo from the combine makes its way onto social media, it goes viral and ends up being a trending topic.

Hours before the draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted an epic tweet for his followers.

“Annual ‘Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter’ Day. My favorite,” Brady wrote.

Brady’s post led to some reactions from users on Twitter.

That’s when Brady was far from becoming the greatest quarterback of all time. His athleticism was on full display as he ran a putrid 5.28 40-yard dash. Brady also had a 24.5-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 8 feet, 1/4 inch.

Since the 2006 NFL Combine, there are only 65 players who have had a combination of a slower 40-yard dash and a shorter vertical and broad jump than Brady.

Out of all of those players, 56 of them were offensive linemen — with an average weight of 321 pounds — and nine were defensive linemen, who also weighed approximately 321 pounds.

Seven Super Bowls later, the joke appears to be on everyone who missed out on drafting the former Michigan quarterback.