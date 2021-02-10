Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes' post-Super Bowl LV conversation revealed

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes briefly met at midfield immediately after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and had a few encouraging words for each other.

NFL Films on Tuesday revealed what the two great quarterbacks said to each other when they shook hands and went their separate ways.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You’re a legend man,” Mahomes told Brady. “Congrats, man.”

“You’re a stud bro,” Brady replied. “Let’s keep in touch.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also went up to Brady and told him he had “a feeling you’d figure it out.”

Brady finished off his seventh Super Bowl victory with 201 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Two of the three went to Rob Gronkowski and the other was to Antonio Brown.

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES DID THIS A DAY AFTER SUPER BOWL LV

Mahomes finished with 270 passing yards and two interceptions. While he didn’t expect to have the type of game that he did in the 31-9 loss, Buccaneers wide receivers were still impressed with some of the throws he was able to pull off.

“Mahomes is unbelievable,” Bucs wideout Mike Evans was caught saying.

“Yo, he is a magician,” Chris Godwin added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes totaled 497 yards before throwing the football or being sacked by the Buccaneers defense, according to Next Gen Stats. It was by far the highest total of any quarterback in the NFL this season.