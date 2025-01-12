Tom Brady partners with Gopuff to deliver $250K in free water to those affected by Los Angeles wildfires

As those in Southern California continue to deal with wildfire devastation, NFL legend Tom Brady is doing his part to help out the relief efforts.

Brady partnered with Gopuff to deliver $250,000 of free water to those impacted by the wildfires.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power continues to send out alerts saying that unsafe water is in the area due to fire-related toxins in tap water.

So, customers of Gopuff, which has thousands of employees, 160-plus BevMo! Stores and a corporate office in California can use the code “CAStrong” at checkout to have fresh, and free, still water delivered up to $10.

Also, 30% off essentials, including food, batteries, electrolytes and more, is being offered by the company that also announced a donation of $150,000 worth of essentials last week.

“Our hearts are with the thousands and thousands of people impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles,” said Yakir Gola, Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO, in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for first responders’ round-the-clock efforts to keep our communities safe and for our team leaders’ tireless efforts to support our employees in the area.

“To do our part to support first responders and anyone who’s impacted locally, we’ve partnered with Tom Brady to give away $250K worth of water to those in the LA area and will continue to monitor the situation and support however we can.”

Brady joined Gopuff in June 2024 in a multiyear strategic partnership in which he said he would be hands-on with the instant commerce leader.

“Since my first time using Gopuff, I’ve been amazed by how fast and seamless the deliveries are, offering so many different options right at your fingertips,” said Brady in an official press release of the partnership announcement. “I’m excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers.”

California authorities have confirmed a new death toll of 16 as the wildfires continued to rage around Los Angeles on Sunday. Thousands have lost their homes as first responders continue to try to get control over the flames.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has invited President-elect Donald Trump to visit California amid the wildfires and fighting over budget decisions. The governor has faced criticism for approving a budget that slashed $100 million in firefighting and fire prevention funding.

Newsom did issue an executive order on Sunday to remove some regulatory hurdles and procedures to accelerate rebuilding homes and business faster.

