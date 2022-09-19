Tom Brady pans Mike Evans suspension for fight in Bucs-Saints game: ‘I think that’s ridiculous’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady made his feelings crystal clear about the suspension levied on teammate Mike Evans for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s role in a brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Brady let an official hear it after a missed completion to Scotty Miller. As Brady marched up the field, Lattimore appeared to gesture at him. Leonard Fournette would eventually get involved, and Marcus May would come to back up Lattimore. Evans would then rush over and push Lattimore to the ground.

The NFL suspended Evans for one game on Monday. He reportedly planned to appeal the decision.

Brady talked about Evans’ suspension in the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“I love Mike and the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me, it means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend. And Mike knows how I feel about him. So, in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over, and they obviously did yesterday,” Brady said.

“And it’s an unfortunate circumstance. I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension. I think that’s ridiculous. You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place. You know in the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have is back.”

Evans has been one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history through his first eight seasons. He has more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his eight years in the league.

In the last two seasons, with Brady as his quarterback, Evans has tallied 1,041 yards on 144 catches with 27 touchdowns. The 13 scores in 2020 and the 14 in 2021 were both career-high totals.

Losing Evans is definitely a blow to Brady and the Buccaneers’ offense. The team could be without Evans and an injured Chris Godwin for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.