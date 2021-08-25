Coming back to play football after suffering a serious injury is always a difficult task. Doing it in your mid-40s is an even greater achievement. That’s what future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady accomplished during the offseason.

After winning a record seventh Super Bowl title last year, a report surfaced that Brady played the entire 2020 NFL season with a torn MCL. On Wednesday, Brady made an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio and talked about what went into the rehab process following the offseason surgery.

“Yeah. It was six months today that I had knee surgery,” Brady explained. “It was a tough offseason, you know, in terms of the rehab. Anytime someone goes through surgery, the rehab process, there’s nothing easy about it. You have to get through it.

“But I feel like I’m really just now kind of feeling, not from a rehab standpoint, but a football standpoint, like, my legs are feeling bouncy and ready to go. My arm’s feeling live. You know, I think that’s the hard thing, when you miss time and you don’t continue to train the way you’re capable of training, it’s tough because your body just wants to – it feels like, ‘OK, I get time off.’ And then when you get your body going again, it’s hard. Your body’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, we’re not working out. We’re chilling.’ And I’m trying to get it going. It just doesn’t want to do it.”

Brady continued: “So, you know, I’ve had to push through some different things and even the early part of training camp, just getting my legs under me. Getting my football legs. Again, when it’s 95 [degrees], you’ve got pads on and a helmet, I mean, and you’re reading coverages, and the mental strain, and the day after day, and the sleep. And then, you know, it’s just a lot of football conditioning that needs to happen. Even for somebody who’s been doing it as long as me, it’s always a challenge. I think that’s why I love the sport.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback says that it’s been a “continuous mental, physical, emotional challenge.”

“You have to bring it every day. And not only you, but you got to figure out how to get your teammates there with you,” he concluded. “And I have a great group of teammates that bring it every day. And I want to be accountable to them and I want to be the best I could be for them. And it motivates me to show up every day and work my tail off.”

Last season, Brady guided the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

During the regular season, he threw for 4,633 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In the wild card round, the Bucs pulled out a 31-23 home victory over the Washington Football Team, before going on the road in the divisional round against the New Orleans Saints and the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers, and pulled out victories there as well.

Brady and the Bucs also became the first team in league history to host the Super Bowl. They pulled out an incredible 31-9 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.