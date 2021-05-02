Tom Brady once again dresses to impress at Kentucky Derby

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back at the Kentucky Derby Saturday and joined in with one of the longstanding traditions of the “Run for the Roses.”

Brady, who just captured his seventh Super Bowl title, watched Medina Spirit win the 147th Kentucky Derby. But the 43-year-old quarterback wasn’t the only seven-time winner at the Twin Spires. Median Spirt’s victory marked trainer Bob Baffert’s seventh derby win — the most wins by a trainer in the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

The derby, long-known for colorful fashion displays, didn’t disappoint again despite a reduced crowd of 51,000 plus and Brady was in full derby form catching the eye of many tuning into the race.

Another superstar NFL quarterback was also at Churchill Downs but did not garner the same fashion attention as Brady. Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and his fiancé, actress Shailene Woodley were at the race. Other NFL-ers spotted trackside include Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb and New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch.

While this year’s crowd was far less than the more than 150,700 in attendance for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, it is an improvement over last year’s race which had no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held in September. This year’s event was capped to adhere to existing safety protocols.

The next big race on the calendar is the Preakness Stakes. That event is set to be held on May 15 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.