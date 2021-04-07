Tom Brady on infamous Lombardi Trophy toss: 'That was not smart for a couple of reasons'

Tom Brady admitted it was probably not the best idea to toss the Lombardi Trophy from boat-to-boat during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl parade.

Brady told Michael Strahan in an interview aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America” that there wasn’t a whole lot going through his mind while he and his teammates were partying.

“I mean, that was not smart for a couple of reasons,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner said. “One is, if we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem.”

“But, the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp — and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade.”

Luckily, the trophy didn’t fall into the water.

Brady admitted he was a bit inebriated during the celebration. He told Strahan the celebration “was pretty cool,” from what he remembered.

Brady’s toss to Rob Gronkowski was among the most-talked-about moments from the February celebration. A video later surfaced of Brady being helped off the boat, which led to “Drunk Tom Brady” trending on social media. Brady himself decided to have some fun with fans on Twitter when he retweeted the video.

“Noting (sic) to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady wrote.

The Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl as a franchise.