Tom Brady offers advice to Matthew Stafford as Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory

Tom Brady offered Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford some advice as the Super Bowl LVI champion and his teammates and coaches celebrated winning the championship on Wednesday.

Brady celebrated a little too much last year after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. He wrote he had a little too much avocado tequila during his parade in Tampa, Florida. He told Stafford in a tweet he needs to make sure he gets something non-alcoholic in his body.

“Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady wrote.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and liquor as the parade marched on. He led a 15-play drive to help set up the go-ahead touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

He helped the team win the NFC West, he led the team to an NFC Championship and picked up his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Stafford was 26-for-40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Two of his three touchdown passes were to Kupp.

The Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade before the start of the 2021 season and it’s clear he made the most out of his first year in Los Angeles.

He had 4,886 passing yards with 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. It’s the first time he had 40 or more interceptions since the 2011 season.