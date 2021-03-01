Tom Brady more injured during 2020 season than some realize: report

Tom Brady was reportedly more hurt during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run to Super Bowl LV than initially thought as he is expected to have offseason knee surgery.

A friend of Brady’s told the Boston Globe in a story published Saturday that Brady was more injured than some realize.

“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” the friend told the paper.

Brady will require “more than just a little clean-up” unlike earlier reports that called the surgery on his knee minor, the Boston Globe reported last month. The remark from Brady’s friend puts a damper on previous reports that said Brady needed minor knee surgery.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said last week that Brady could be ready for camp by June.

He was pictured wearing a brace on his left knee during the Bucs’ celebratory boat parade.

Brady, who just completed his first season in Tampa, led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. In the big game, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns as the Bucs rolled to a dominating 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.