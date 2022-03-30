NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady took to social media Wednesday to talk about Bruce Arians, who announced earlier in the day he was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true,” Brady added. “We all benefited from your leadership and guidance, and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs, and I’m forever grateful.”

“I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities,” his statement continued. “Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football.”

Tampa Bay announced Wednesday that Arians was stepping down as head coach to take a front office position with the team.

The move comes less than 14 months after Arians, 69, led the Buccaneers to a victory in the 2021 Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. Arians said his new role, which starts during draft prep for the team this year, would be “senior consultant for football,” NBC Sports reported.

Tampa Bay is promoting Todd Bowles as its new head coach. Bowles had served as the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers since 2019. He was previously the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-2018.

Arians went into details of the decision, saying that Brady coming out of retirement partially encouraged him to move on.

“It hit me after the Super Bowl,” Arians said, according to the outlet. “I thought really hard about going out on top. Then it was like, nah, let’s go for two. [The 2021 season] was a grind with all the injuries but still winning and getting to where we got. Immediately after, two to three weeks afterwards [I thought] … if I quit, my coaches get fired. I couldn’t do it then.

“Tom was kind of the key. When Tom decided to come back … and all of these guys back now, it’s the perfect timing for me just to go into the front office and still have the relationships that I love.”

Arians said he butted heads with Brady in the past, as he did with every player, though he denied there was a connection between him stepping down and the quarterback coming out of retirement.

“No,” Arians said. “No. Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field.”