Tom Brady is hopeful Rob Gronkowski returns to football in 2022: ‘He’s unstoppable out there as a player’

Will Rob Gronkowski return to the field in 2022? He has yet to make a decision. But one all-time great would love to continue seeing him play because “football is a lot better when he’s in it.”

After 11 NFL seasons, Gronkowski has easily put together a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume playing alongside the greatest quarterback in league history. When Tom Brady made the move to Tampa Bay in 2020, Gronkowski came out of retirement to join him, and they won another Super Bowl together.

Brady, who just recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, believes the four-time All-Pro tight end still has what it takes to continue playing at a high level.

“I don’t know. I certainly hope [he plays]. I mean, I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started in the NFL. He can certainly do it. It’s a big commitment for all of us. It’s a big commitment to keep playing. And I know when he’s willing to make that commitment, he’s unstoppable out there as a player,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and sports broadcaster Jim Gray. “So he’ll have a lot of opportunity in every aspect of life because of who he is and his personality and what he brings to what he does.”

“So I sure hope so,” he continued. “And there’s a lot of players that are gonna be facing those tough decisions and really weighing the risks [and] the rewards to continue to play. But Gronk is someone that I love. He’s an inspirational person for me, an inspirational friend, teammate. And I think football’s a lot better when he’s in it.”

Brady and Gronkowski connected for two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The duo has a longtime on-field rapport, which will make it even harder for Gronkowski to move on without Brady as his quarterback.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht is hopeful Gronkowski will return for another season.

“I don’t think it’s going to be dependent on whether Tom came back or not from what I understand, and I know that Rob had an incredible experience here as well,” Licht said last week. “He was a big factor in us having the success that we had. We would welcome Rob back with open arms, but we’re giving him his space right now to decide on what he wants to do.”

When the 2022 season rolls around, Gronkowski will be 33 years old. In two seasons with the Bucs, Gronkowski piled up 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games played.