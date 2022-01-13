Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to end the playoff hopes of another NFC East team for the second straight year when they played the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon knows he has his hands full. Brady finished the 2021 regular season as the leader in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316). Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia in Week 6, 28-22.

“This guy, he’s a trained killer, and he knows how to play good offense and what he needs to do to keep his offense on track, so it’s going to be a big-time challenge,” Gannon said Wednesday.

Gannon’s defense may get a reprieve in not having Antonio Brown or Chris Godwin as targets for Brady, but trusty Rob Gronkowski is set to be there for the legendary quarterback.

The Eagles are entering the game 18th in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed.

“The run game, passing game, rush and cover, cover and rush, being in the right spots, winning our leverage side a little bit more. I’ve always thought we tackled pretty well. If you look at the Tampa game, I don’t think we tackled as well as we have in some other games. Some of that was them; some was us. So, just we know to be in this game, our execution level has to be high,” Gannon said.

The Buccaneers and Eagles play at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.