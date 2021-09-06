Tom Brady: ‘I can still throw the ball like I’m 24’

Offering more evidence that time doesn’t seem to impact Tom Brady, he now says he feels as if he’s entering the season with even more freedom of movement.

The reason for that is because Brady has been able to shed a knee sleeve that he had worn for more than a decade.

This is big news, considering he played most of last season with a torn MCL in his left knee. But Brady quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl anyway.

“It’s good for me to feel like I can move around freely,” Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times in an exclusive interview. “I had a knee sleeve on for 13 years. Just that little bit of compression keeps a hamstring from working the right way. You try to compress the knee to keep it more stable, but then you’re also compressing the quad.

“This is the first time that I’ve been able to run and not think about it. I’m not going to turn into Michael Vick out there but at least I’m not going to be super restricted.”

So it appears that Brady, 44, could be even more dangerous. If you can imagine that.

“I can still throw the ball like I’m 24,” he told Stroud.

That’s great news for Brady and the Buccaneers, scary news for everyone else.

Tampa Bay opens the season Thursday night vs. the Dallas Cowboys. You can check out the Buccaneers’ full 2021 schedule right here.