Tom Brady hopes to 'continue playing' in 2020 despite constant retirement rumors

Tom Brady on Monday attempted to clarify his intentions to continue playing next year as rumors about his possible retirement from the NFL have swirled throughout the 2019 season.

The New England Patriots quarterback addressed the rumors again Monday in a radio interview with Westwood One Sports host Jim Gray.

TOM BRADY TROLLED OVER PHOTO OF HIMSELF BLOCKING BUFFALO BILLS CORNERBACK

“I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed, I hope to continue playing,” Brady said. “I’ve had long-term goals, I’ve had short-term goals, football is a contact sport, you never know when your last game is going to be and you should count your blessing every time you walk off the field healthy.”

Brady, who has recently been playing through tennis elbow, has had a bit of a down year. He failed to earn a Pro Bowl selection and has his fewest passing yards total (3,836) since the 2016 season. He has his fewest passing touchdown total (22) since 2013.

Even with Brady showing his age, the Patriots have captured their 11th straight AFC East title.

TOM BRADY FAILS TO MAKE PRO BOWL ROSTER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2008

The prospect of retirement has shrouded Brady throughout the entire season. He even acknowledged in October that he didn’t know what the future holds, telling WEEI radio there will be a time where he has had “enough,” but those decisions will be coming at the “appropriate times.”

“That is the great part for me, I don’t know,” he said. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years you kind of feel like [there is] the responsibility to always fulfill the contract.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He added: “For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

Brady could become a free agent at the start of the 2020 season.