Tom Brady helps Bucs to big win over NFC South rival, lose Mike Evans to in-game brawl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stepped up when they needed to against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and put the regular-season losing streak against their NFC South rival behind them.

Tom Brady had a fourth-quarter touchdown to put Tampa Bay up seven points and Mike Edwards had a pick-six interception return for a touchdown off Jameis Winston to help solidify the 20-10 victory.

Brady, who was openly frustrated with his team during the game, finished 18-for-34 with 190 passing yards and the lone touchdown pass. He was seen tossing the tablet down onto the ground at one point during the third quarter. His touchdown pass went to Breshad Perriman.

Mike Evans led the way with three catches for 61 yards. Perriman had three catches for 45 yards.

Evans was involved in an altercation in the third quarter with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Brady had just thrown an incomplete pass to Scotty Miller, and when the quarterback ran down to protest the lack of a pass interference penalty call, Lattimore appeared to gesture at Brady. The star quarterback went over to confront Lattimore when Leonard Fournette gave him a shove.

Evans seemingly came out of nowhere and pushed Lattimore to the ground.

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game.

Winston’s interception to Edwards would seemingly give the Buccaneers all they needed to close out the win. He had a late touchdown pass to Michael Thomas toward the game’s end.

Winston finished 25-for-40 with 236 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions. Chris Olave led Saints receivers with five catches for 80 yards. Thomas had six catches for 60 yards.

Tampa Bay improved to 2-0 on the season with the Saints falling to 1-1.