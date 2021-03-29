Tom Brady haunts Falcons with social media trolling: 'Happy 3/28'

A Hall of Fame quarterback on the field, Tom Brady is now cementing his legacy on social media with his latest troll job of the Atlanta Falcons.

Since the New England Patriots’ epic comeback win over Atlanta in the Super Bowl back in 2017, Brady has won two more championships, but his fifth title certainly has a special place in his heart.

On Sunday, Brady posted a picture of the team celebrating the victory. Brady tagged former teammates including wide receiver Julian Edelman — who he’s hugging in the photo — as well as offensive lineman Joe Thuney and running back LeGarrette Blount.

“Happy 3/28,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story.

In that Super Bowl, the Falcons held a 28-3 lead over the Patriots midway through the third quarter. But Brady and company engineered a comeback for the ages when they pulled out an incredible 34-28 victory in overtime.

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season, Brady led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title since 2002. Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 beatdown of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady also won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

The Buccaneers have had a busy offseason, which includes bringing back wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and defensive players Ndamukong Suh and Shaq Barrett. Tampa Bay is determined to get back to the Super Bowl this season with Brady leading the way.