Tom Brady has epic response to Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Super Bowl tattoo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. piled up 94 total tackles, to go along with three sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one fumble recovery during his stellar rookie season.

For the Buccaneers, who finished with an 11-5 regular-season record, it ended with a Super Bowl LV championship. And to commemorate the 31-9 dominating victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Winfield Jr. had a giant tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy inked across his forearm.

Winfield posted the photo of his tattoo on his Instagram Story on Monday. The tattoo stretched from his elbow to his wrist. The top of the trophy was at his limb while the bottom “LV” went down to his wrist. The tattoo included the Buccaneers’ logo and two hands praying.

The tattoo sparked a response from quarterback Tom Brady, who commented on the photo of Winfield Jr.’s tattoo.

“Make sure you leave some room @antoinewinfieldjr,” Brady said referencing that the Buccaneers are chasing another Super Bowl title in 2021.

Winfield Jr. played through an injury in Super Bowl LV, but at the game’s end, the rookie sensation had the last laugh with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Winfield Jr. was fined more than $7,800 for taunting Hill with his signature “peace sign.”

Winfield Jr. broke up a pass on a fourth-down play during the game, and he threw up the “deuces” symbol that Hill typically flashes when he speeds past defenders and into the endzone for a touchdown.

Winfield told reporters that he “had to” give some sort of taunt back to Hill.

“It’s something I had to do,” he said, via the New York Post. “When we played earlier, he back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him. It felt amazing to do that. I’m not even going to lie.”

