Tom Brady gives sweet message to young fan who drew inspiration from QB during cancer battle

Tom Brady warmed the hearts of NFL fans last week when he gave his hat to a young boy who was holding up a sign that read “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”

The boy was identified as 9-year-old Noah Reeb. The Utah boy’s battle with brain cancer, and how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped inspire him to beat the disease, was chronicled in an ESPN segment on Sunday. Brady sent a video to Noah and his family during the journey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I always watch that video. Just like, to remind me of … I mean, Tom Brady thinks I can beat cancer so I guess I can beat cancer,” Noah says in the video.

His parents promised him that when he beat cancer and was healthy enough to travel, they would take him to see Brady live. By late summer, the cancer was gone.

Noah and his father were at the Oct. 24 game against Chicago and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was the one who got Brady’s attention. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went up to Noah before the end of the game and give him his hat, leaving him with tears of joy.

BROWNS’ MYLES GARRETT DRESSES AS ‘SACK REAPER’ FOR HALLOWEEN

“I was in shock. I don’t really believe it’s happening. He sticks the hat on my head. He shakes my hand and he says something like ‘Nice job, buddy,'” Noah said.

On Sunday, before the Bucs played the New Orleans Saints, Brady had another message for Noah.

“Thank you for your inspiration Noah,” Brady wrote. “We can all learn so much from you. You may not know it, but so many people in the world admire you for your courage and bravery and how you’ve dealt with a really tough situation. Thank you and your family for your beautiful blessing.”

Brady and Tampa Bay demolished the Chicago Bears last week, 38-3. Brady was 20-for-36 passing for 211 passing yards and four TDS, including the 600th touchdown pass of his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 6-1 on the season.