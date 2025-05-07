Tom Brady gives positive assessment of Raiders rookie Cam Miller’s NFL future: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty headlined the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2025 NFL Draft class. But the franchise’s sixth-round selection caught Tom Brady’s eye.

Cam Miller, who won two FCS national championships during his standout career at North Dakota State, was the 215th overall pick in last month’s draft.

Brady owns a minority ownership stake in the Raiders. The Athletic chronicled Brady’s close relationship with Raiders general manager John Spytek. Brady’s friendship with Spytek dates back to the University of Michigan. Spytek also worked in the Buccaneers’ front office during Brady’s time in Tampa Bay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The outlet reported that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was on the call with Raiders owner Mark Davis and other limited partners during Spytek’s interview for the general manager’s job. Given the build-up of trust between Brady and Spytek, it stands to reason that the former NFL quarterback was on board with taking Miller on the third day of the draft.

RANKING 2026 QB DRAFT CLASS: IS ARCH MANNING CLEAR-CUT NO. 1 OF A STACKED BUNCH?

Spytek revealed that Brady provided a glowing assessment of Miller, saying, “He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion.”

The Raiders general manager added that Brady was bullish on Miller’s “potential to improve.”

Miller ended his four-year run at North Dakota State with a 45-11 record. He will enter a Raiders quarterback room that includes Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders sent a third-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Seahawks in exchange for Smith. The move to Las Vegas brought Smith’s five-year run with the Seahawks to an end. He was the primary starter for three of those seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season and remains the favorite to be the starter when the Raiders open their season, even with the drafting of Miller.

The Raiders finished 4-13 last season, which led to the departures of coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Pete Carroll, who coached Smith in Seattle, was named the Raiders’ new head coach in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raiders also spent part of the offseason making sure a key piece of their defense was locked in for the foreseeable future. Defensive end Maxx Crosby landed the richest contract for a non-quarterback in league history in March. ESPN reported his three-year extension is worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed. The deal ties Crosby to Las Vegas through the 2029 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.