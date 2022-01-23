A frustrated Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ playoff game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after he got into an official’s face complaining about a no-call.

Brady had taken a lick from Rams pass rusher Von Miller, and the superstar quarterback appeared to be complaining he got hit in the head on the attempted tackle.

As the Buccaneers quarterback approached his huddle, referee Shawn Hochuli threw a flag and called a penalty on Brady. On the next play, Brady tried to tell Hochuli he was bleeding from the mouth.

Tampa Bay was trailing 17-3 at that point, and the Bucs’ Ryan Succop missed a field goal to end the possession.

Brady’s penalty came days after he mentioned on the “Let’s Go!” podcast that he probably gets away with more trash talking than he should.

“I do know they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady said. “I’m kind of a pain in their a–, if you don’t already know that.”

He also tried to clear up the perception that he gets more roughing-the-passer calls than other quarterbacks. Cris Collinsworth, the NBC Sports analyst and majority owner of Pro Football Focus, pointed out that Brady had the fourth-lowest rate of roughing-the-passer penalties since 2015.