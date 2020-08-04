Tom Brady fires back at Michael Strahan over birthday tweet

Tom Brady fired back at Michael Strahan on Monday after the Hall of Fame defensive end poked fun at the quarterback with his birthday wish.

Strahan posted a birthday message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback along with a photo of himself putting Brady on his back during Super Bowl XLII.

The former New York Giants star wrote: “Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN.”

Brady had quite the comeback for the Super Bowl winner.

“Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day…”

Brady is arguably the best NFL quarterback of all-time and for him to still be competing at a high level at the age of 43 is remarkable. Last season, his last with the New England Patriots, he recorded 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. The team was eliminated in the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, a three-time MVP, and a six-time Super Bowl champion.

The one thing Strahan has on Brady is the Super Bowl win. The Patriots were undefeated going into Super Bowl XLII, when the Giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the event’s history.