Tom Brady explains why his answer is ‘no’ to Bill Belichick heading to college football

News of Bill Belichick interviewing for the vacant North Carolina Tar Heels head coach vacancy took the football world by surprise this past week, but one of his former pupils cannot see him actually taking the job.

Tom Brady, alongside his former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, discussed Belichick’s interview with UNC during “Fox NFL Sunday,” where he was blunt about not believing Belichick would go to college football next season.

“There’s a lot of things he can do, and obviously he’s tremendous, and even showing his personality. But getting out there on the recruiting trail and dealing with all these college kids,” Brady said.

The recruiting side of things is what Brady believes Belichick would not want to deal with, as he jokingly made up a scenario of his old coach speaking with a recruit.

“’Listen, do you really want to come here?’” Brady said, acting as Belichick. “’I mean, we don’t really want you anyway, but I guess you could come, we’ll figure out if you play.’”

It was not just Brady who felt Belichick would not translate well to college ball, as Edelman and Gronkowski gave their takes.

“Can you imagine NIL, and all that nonsense?” Gronkowski said.

Edelman added, “Can you imagine Bill on a couch recruiting an 18-year-old?”

Belichick, after not getting a different head coaching gig in the NFL after he and the Patriots mutually parted ways earlier this year, has been in the sports media space throughout this season.

However, according to Inside Carolina, Belichick interviewed for the job Mack Brown used to hold with the Tar Heels.

Brown announced he would be leaving the program ahead of the team’s final regular-season game against N.C. State.

There are already a few NFL coaching vacancies that will need to be filled after this regular season, as the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Chicago Bears have all fired their head coaches mid-season. Several others could open up as well, depending on how these final games shake out.

It will be interesting to see where Belichick’s name pops up once the season is over in the NFL, but it appears he might want his first-ever college gig depending on how his talk with the Tar Heels went.

