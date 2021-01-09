Tom Brady expected to play with Buccaneers in 2021: report

Tom Brady’s retirement is off the table for now it seems.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is expected to play in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL Network reported Saturday ahead of his playoff game against the Washington Football Team.

“My understanding is that he does, in fact, plan to play for the 2021 season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said. “He got a two-year contract and plans to honor it. He is loving his time in Tampa Bay and actually thinks it will be better next year.”

With all the transactions the Buccaneers made in the offseason, picking up Brady may have been the best one.

Brady, 43, recorded 4,533 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. It was his fourth consecutive year hitting the 4,000-yard mark and his most since leading the league in 2017 with 4,577 passing yards. He hit 40 touchdown passes for the first time since 2007 when he had Randy Moss with him on the New England Patriots and the team went undefeated in the regular season.

Brady helped the Buccaneers make the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 season, snapping the second-longest drought in the NFL. The longest was held by the Cleveland Browns but they are also in the playoffs this year.

He signed a two-year deal in the offseason with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers and Washington play Saturday night in the wild card playoffs.