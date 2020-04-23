Tom Brady entered wrong house when going to meet Buccaneers coach, neighbor says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is apparently still getting used to the area.

Brady was set to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich earlier this month in the Tampa area. As the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback pulled up, he entered the wrong home.

David Kramer, Leftwich’s neighbor, told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that it was his house that the former New England Patriots star entered and he couldn’t have been more surprised.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house. He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Kramer said.

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!”

According to TMZ Sports, Kramer and Leftwich’s home look the same. Kramer said Brady profusely apologized.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!” Kramer said. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster.”

Brady is still getting used to the confines of the Tampa area. He was booted from a local park earlier this week for violating the city’s quarantine orders.

At least he found some solace in his favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, joining him with the Buccaneers.