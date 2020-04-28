Tom Brady did not violate NFL rules by visiting Bucs offensive coordinator: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Teams displeased with Tom Brady’s recent happenings in Florida are going to have to take it up with him on the field, as the NFL reportedly has said the quarterback did not violate the league’s modified offseason rules when he visited Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich earlier this month.

Brady was set to meet Leftwich in Tampa when he reportedly entered the wrong home.

As if the awkward encounter wasn’t enough for the six-time Super Bowl champion, several teams contacted the league expecting “stern” punishment over the interactions they felt violated the NFL’s policy prohibiting players and personnel from going to team facilities prior to the virtual offseason programming was set to begin.

But NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the NFL Network on Tuesday that Brady didn’t violate any league rules.

“It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook,” he said.

Earlier this month, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement for a voluntary modified offseason program that prohibited any on-field training until all 32 clubs are able to open their facilities.

The Bucs started their virtual camp on Monday.

Not all teams have opted in, including the New Orleans Saints, which told its players to “show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life.”