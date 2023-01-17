Tom Brady ‘definitely did rig the system to get into the playoffs,’ Rob Gronkowski jokes

Rob Gronkowski was back with Tom Brady on Monday – but this time it was for an episode of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s “Let’s Go!” podcast.

The retired NFL tight end, who spent several years with Brady on the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, joked with the star quarterback on the show ahead of Tampa Bay’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. Gronkowski chided Brady for limping into the playoffs this season.

“Under .500, that’s pretty impressive, you know, making the playoffs under .500,” Gronkowski joked on the podcast. “He definitely did rig the system to get in the playoffs.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady responded, “Whatever it would’ve taken, we would’ve finished above whatever we needed to get into the playoffs. I wasn’t worried about that. We’re here, it doesn’t matter anyway.”

Gronkowski said he missed bantering in the locker room with his teammates the most since he retired. He also said he missed being in the Buccaneers’ locker room the most because of guys like Scotty Miller and Cameron Brate, who would tease each other all the time.

Brady said he understood why Gronkowski would miss that part of the game and that “we all miss him” being there as well.

ROB GRONKOWSKI APPRECIATES TEAMS TRYING TO LURE HIM BACK TO NFL BUT ‘MINDSET IS JUST NOT THERE’

Sportscaster Jim Gray asked Gronkowski what he would tell the current Buccaneers team going into their game against the Cowboys.

“I mean, just go out there and do what you do. I mean, basically every player on that roster has been in a playoff game situation. I mean, yeah, there’s a couple rookies and a couple new guys that may have not, but you just got to go out there, and you just got to play your game,” he said.

“You don’t have to overthink at all. And just make sure you execute every play. Just step it up a notch as well. I mean, when that 3rd down needs to be made, someone has to pick it up, someone has to break two tackles, reach the ball over the line, whatever it takes to make that extra play and to get that momentum going. And that’s what’s huge in the playoffs.”

He added he would be cheering for Brady and the Buccaneers and advised the quarterback to “launch the ball.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I love it,” Brady said. “You know, you don’t sound like that football’s out of you at all. So, I feel like he’s got a lot left in there. He’s itching, you know, to get back next year. I could see it.”