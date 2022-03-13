Tom Brady coming back to play for Tampa Bay, weeks after retirement announcement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is an NFL player again.

It took less than 2 months, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar – widely considered to be the greatest player in NFL history – announced on Twitter his decision to unretire and return for a 23rd season on Sunday night in news that shocked the sports world.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”, Brady wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Brady had originally announced his retirement on February 1st, releasing a lengthy statement on social media saying he wasn’t able to commit “100%” of himself to the game.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote at the time.

Now, Brady comes out of retirement to attempt to lead the Buccaneers to their 3rd straight playoff appearance, after winning Super Bowl 55 with the team in his first season in Tampa Bay.