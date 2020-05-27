Tom Brady challenges Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to compete on his turf

Tom Brady issued a challenge of his own to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Tuesday after his pairing lost over the weekend in ‘The Match: Champions for Charity.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was teamed with Mickelson on Sunday. Brady made a few good shots, but it wasn’t enough to beat out Woods and Peyton Manning. Brady congratulated everyone involved in the match on Twitter, then urged Woods and Mickelson to come to the gridiron next.

“A great event and a great cause…winners all around! It was so fun having millions watch me shank shots, ask for lost ball rulings, and rip my pants wide open! Can’t wait to do it again. P.S. now that I’ve tried your sport, will you try mine?? @TigerWoods @PhilMickelson”

It’s unclear how both Woods and Mickelson would fare on the football field.

At least there’s documented proof that Mickelson can fire off a football. A video surfaced in 2018 of lefty throwing the old pigskin around on the fairway and it looks like he can at least have a decent shot at winning a throwing competition – something you might see in the days leading up to the Pro Bowl.

It would be fun to see both guys try to play a different sport. And maybe they could do it for a good cause as well.