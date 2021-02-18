Tom Brady can play another 5 years, LeSean McCoy says: 'He's dialed in'

Tom Brady already announced that he will return for a second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but what about 2022? How about 2023?

Running back LeSean McCoy, a teammate of Brady’s during their incredible championship run, believes he may have quite a few years left in him.

“He’s 43! He’s dialed in,” McCoy said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show“. “He can play another five years … just because, not only just the talent or the big arm and all that. It’s just like, he gets it. He gets it.”

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in 2020, finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LV, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. Brady was the first player over 40 years old to win Championship Game/Series MVP in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).

McCoy ranted and raved about the future Hall of Fame quarterback saying he was “so serious” during the regular season and then turned into “the Terminator” during the playoffs.

“He’s the only player that I’ve ever been around that, when he speaks, when he talks, I believe him,” McCoy said. “He could tell me, ‘Shady, go walk on that water. You won’t drown.’ I’m going to be like, ‘OK.’ He has that type of thing about him. And the way he works. When I was younger, I wish I worked as hard as he does. We just won a Super Bowl and he’s back training, doing little things.”