Tom Brady, Buccaneers' defense stymie Saints, advance to NFC title game

Tom Brady had three touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forced four turnovers to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, 30-20, and advance to the NFC Championship.

It will be the Buccaneers’ first appearance in the conference title game since the 2002 season when the Jon Gruden-led team won the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay will hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers at frigid Lambeau Field next weekend to determine who goes to Super Bowl LV.

It will be Brady’s first-ever NFC Championship appearance and first conference title-game appearance since the 2018 season when he was with the New England Patriots. It will be the 14th conference title game of his career.

Next week’s game will be on FOX. Kickoff is 3:05 p.m. ET.