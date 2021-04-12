Tom Brady, Bruce Arians recruit key player to join Bucs: report

For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the rich got richer on Monday.

The defending Super Bowl champs signed long-time Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal, adding to an already stout backfield that already features Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the NFL Network, Brady and head coach Bruce Arians both personally recruited Bernard to the Buccaneers. Bernard, who is 29 years old, is one of the best receiving running backs in the NFL. Since his rookie season in 2013, he has 342 receptions at an average of 8.4 yards per catch.

PATRIOTS’ JULIAN EDELMAN RETIRES; ‘IT’S BEEN THE BEST 12 YEARS OF MY LIFE’

Another NFL Network report stated that Bernard also had interest from the Kansas City Chiefs.

When featured running back Joe Mixon was injured for the Bengals in 2020, Bernard stepped into a larger role and was a viable option for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bernard, a North Carolina product, had 771 total yards with six touchdowns. He also had 47 receptions, and he should immediately contribute to the Bucs, especially on passing downs.