Tom Brady, Bill Belichick react to death of former Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell

Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick reacted to the death of former New England Patriots teammate Reche Caldwell, who was shot and killed outside of his home in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday. He was 41 years old.

“All love RIP,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a photo of the two celebrating together in 2006.

Belichick released a statement Sunday on the death of the wide receiver.

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche,” Belichick said, via the team’s Twitter account. “He is remembered for his solid contribution to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Caldwell was about to take his girlfriend out when he went back inside his house to get a jacket. His girlfriend said Caldwell was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of the bushes in an attempted robbery, Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, told the website.

FORMER NFL WIDE RECEIVER RECHE CALDWELL SHOT, KILLED AT AGE 41

Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest before 911 was called, but he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, TMZ reported.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Deborah told TMZ. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”

Caldwell, a second-round pick out of Florida in the 2002 NFL Draft, played for the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins over a six-year NFL career. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in 2008, but the team released him before the start of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caldwell finished his career with 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games.