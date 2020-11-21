Tom Brady aware of struggles finding open wide receivers this season

Tom Brady is aware of his own struggles this season and what he has to do to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers more victories down the stretch of the 2020 season.

Brady, in his first season with the team, told reporters he has to do a better job of targeting wide receivers down the field. It’s something coach Bruce Arians has publicly criticized his quarterback for.

“It’s definitely something we’ve got to hit,” Brady said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Our guys are doing a great job getting down the field and it’s my job to find them and hit them. You know, if you don’t hit them, they’re just long foul balls and we had a few of those last game.”

Brady has 2,739 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and has completed 66% of his passes.

It’s not going to get easier for the Buccaneers on Monday night when they play the Los Angeles Rams, whose defense features Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles is 6-3 and could tie for the NFC West lead with a win. The Rams are second in points allowed and second in yards allowed this season.

Brady gave props to the Rams’ defense on Friday.

“They’ve got some really good players that maybe some people haven’t heard of but they’re playing really well. They’re fast, they attack, they’re aggressive, they’re in a good scheme. You don’t have a lot of time as a quarterback to sort things out because this D-line is on you so quick,” he said.