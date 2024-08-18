Tom Brady appears to take swipe at Giants’ Daniel Jones, talks broadcasting approach at Fanatics Fest

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady made an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday. He spent some of his time at the star-studded event with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

At one point during a sit down with Smith, Brady began discussing a hypothetical interception — which is when he brought up New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Let’s say Daniel Jones throws an interception,” Brady said as some of the attendees laughed. The crowd’s reaction seemed to make the seven-time Super Bowl winner realize how his comment was being interpreted.

“I didn’t mean to say it like that. I wasn’t even being critical of Daniel Jones,” Brady clarified. “Maybe I was a little.”

Smith and Brady also discussed the legendary NFL player’s gameplan for his broadcasting career. Brady cautioned that he hopes to avoid being overly critical of quarterbacks when he is in the broadcast booth.

“That was horrible,” was an example of a phrase Brady said he might have an inclination to say into the microphone, but he acknowledged, “I just can’t say that on TV.”

Smith followed up by asking, “Why not?”

Brady cited his concerns for players’ loved ones.

“Well, because there are parents and there are family members and I don’t want to always necessarily say it in that way,” Brady said. “But if I was doing it myself and let’s say I threw a really bad interception, I would walk to the sidelines and say, ‘You are the worst quarterback in the world. How could you possibly make that throw? Terrible!’

“But I don’t want to be so critical because in some ways I don’t necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play. Let’s say Daniel Jones throws an interception …”

The Giants are the only team to defeat Brady in the Super Bowl twice, which is something he has brought up on more than one occasion in recent years.

Jones will begin his sixth regular season with the Giants in September. He appeared in just six games in 2023 due to injuries. He finished last season with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

The former Duke football standout struggled in New York’s preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six.

