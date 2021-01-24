Tom Brady after NFC title win: 'Who would have thought a home Super Bowl for us'

Tom Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in 2 weeks.

Brady, despite throwing three interceptions, helped Tampa Bay beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 to win the NFC Championship. It’s Tampa Bay’s first conference title since the 2002 season.

The 43-year-old quarterback finished 20-for-36 with three touchdown passes and the handful of picks.

During the NFC Championship trophy ceremony, Brady told FOX’s Tom Rinaldi what it meant for the team to get this far especially after switching teams in the offseason.

“You know it’s been a long process for the whole team and today was just a great team effort,” he said. “We played sporadically a little bit but the defense came up huge and we’re gonna need it again in a couple weeks. I know it’s a big game coming up. We’ll get to enjoy this for a little bit and then get ready to go against whoever we play. It’s gonna be a great game.”

Rinaldi noted that it took Tampa Bay to win three games on the road for them to get this far. Brady talked about how well the Packers have played and touched on the number of fans at Lambeau Field.

“It’s a great football team. They’ve played well all season,” he said of the Packers. “To come beat them at home … there were 9,000 fans but it felt like a little more than 9,000. But it’s just great to get another road win and now we got a home game. Who would have thought a home Super Bowl for us but we did it.”

Brady and the Buccaneers will be the first to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.