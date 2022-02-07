website maker

“The Tuck Rule” changed Tom Brady’s career.

During ESPN’s new 30 for 30 documentary called, “The Tuck Rule”, the future Hall of Fame quarterback admitted that if he didn’t lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl title, he believed he would have been Drew Bledsoe’s backup the next year.

“I’m probably the backup QB going into 2002,” Brady said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not the starter if we lose that game.”

Brady took over for Bledsoe two games into the 2001 NFL season when the veteran was injured during a game against the New York Jets. That season ended with Brady leading a game-winning drive in the upset victory over Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and the St. Louis Rams.

In Brady’s first playoff game that season, he apparently fumbled the ball against the then-Oakland Raiders, but after review, the play was changed to an incomplete pass. The Patriots ended up keeping the football, and kicker Adam Vinatieri booted a game-tying field goal in regulation and eventually hit the game-winner in overtime.

Brady ended up winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots and is arguably considered to be the greatest player in NFL history. One injury and one play ultimately gave him the opportunity to flourish for 22 years before retiring at 44 years old at the end of the 2021 season.