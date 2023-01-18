Tom Brady admirer takes page out of Gisele B?ndchen’s playbook, blames Bucs players for loss

A Tom Brady superfan made clear on Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost because of everyone else and not the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who was thrust into the spotlight as a Brady admirer after the quarterback’s divorce from Gisele B?ndchen, gave her analysis of the Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on her Instagram Stories, suggesting it was everyone else who was at fault for the loss.

“I’m just sorry,” she wrote. “But one guy cannot play for everyone on the field.”

Rajek’s remark took a page from B?ndchen, who famously complained about the New England Patriots team following their Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants. She was heard saying at the game that she couldn’t believe there were so many drops from Patriots players.

“My husband cannot f—ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” she said, via The Guardian.

B?ndchen later recalled the remark in an episode of “Man in the Arena” and said she made the comment after being heckled by Giants fans. She admitted she was drinking some wine as well to calm her nerves as she watched Brady play.

Rajek has made her intentions about Brady clear on Instagram. Late last year, she posted a photo of herself in a Brady jersey while at Raymond James Stadium.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the (GOAT). @tombrady thank you for an amazing show.”