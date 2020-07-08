Toledo football player shot and killed, team announces

Jahneil Douglas, a junior football player at Toledo, was shot and killed on Tuesday night, the team announced on Wednesday.

“The Toledo football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil,” Toledo head coach Jason Candle said in a statement. “He was a bright and hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times. Jahneil will forever be a part of the Rocket family.”

Douglas played in 12 games over two years at Toledo.

“We are all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas,” Mike O’Brien, Toledo vice president and athletic director, said. “This is a devastating loss for our football team and our university and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends.”

Douglas was a two-way standout at Start High School. He was named to the Division I All-Ohio first team back in 2016.

“Jahneil Douglas made us proud with his hard work throughout high school, his commitment to being a strong role model, and his attitude towards success in college,” Start High School tweeted Wednesday. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers after this senseless tragedy.”