An Olympic beach volleyball match was canceled Saturday after a Czech player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Marketa Slukova tested positive in the days before the Games started. The positive test in Tokyo meant she and her partner Barbora Hermannova were out of the Olympics.

“We cried, then we swore, then we cried again,” she said, via the New York Daily News.

“I know that many much worse things are happening around the world right now, but truthfully, in our own sporting micro-world, the world we have lived in and are living in now, it is extremely sad for Bara [Barbora Hermannova] and I that our journey to Tokyo, the journey that was meant to be a pinnacle, had to end in this way,” she added in a separate statement to CNN.

Slukova is one of at least three Czech team members who tested positive for the coronavirus since the team arrived in Japan.

The duo was supposed to be playing Japan’s Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii. Japan’s team earned the victory by default.

The Czech Republic team said it was investigating an outbreak related to its charter flight to Tokyo.

“Prime Minister Andrej Babis has described the situation as a scandal and unfair to the athletes,” according to Radio Prague International.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.