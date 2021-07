Over 11,000 athletes from 206 countries traveled to Japan this month for a chance to medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

China was on the board first, earning a gold medal in the women’s 10-meter rifle while Team USA did not see a single athlete take the podium in Saturday’s opening events, but bounced back Sunday.

Despite the slow start in Tokyo, the U.S. remains by far the all-time leader in medal records, totaling 2,827 medals, including the most in gold, silver and bronze medals won, according to NBC Sports.

Comparatively, the United Kingdom ranks second with just 883 total.

Read below to see where each country stands in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Day 2:

China: 11 medals (6 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze)United States: 10 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)Russian Olympic Committee: 7 medals (1 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze)

Japan: 6 medals (5 gold, 1 silver)

South Korea: 5 medals (2 gold, 3 bronze)

Italy: 5 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze)

Australia: 3 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

France: 3 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

Hungary: 2 medals (1 gold, 1 silver)

Tunisia: 2 medals (1 gold, 1 silver)

Canada: 2 medals (2 silver)

Netherlands: 2 medals (2 silver)

Brazil: 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Britain: 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Indonesia: 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Serbia: 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Chinese Taipei: 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Germany: 2 medals (2 bronze)

Kazakhstan: 2 medals (2 bronze)

Turkey: 2 medals (2 bronze)

Ukraine: 2 medals (2 bronze)

Austria: 1 medal (1 gold)

Ecuador: 1 medal (1 gold)

Iran: 1 medal (1 gold)

Kosovo: 1 medal (1 gold)

Thailand: 1 medal (1 gold)

Uzbekistan: 1 medal (1 gold)

Belgium: 1 medal (1 silver)

Bulgaria: 1 medal (1 silver)

Colombia: 1 medal (1 silver)

Spain: 1 medal (1 silver)

Georgia: 1 medal (1 silver)

India: 1 medal (1 silver)

Romania: 1 medal (1 silver)

Estonia: 1 medal (1 bronze)

Israel: 1 medal (1 bronze)

Mexico: 1 medal (1 bronze)

Mongolia: 1 medal (1 bronze)

Slovenia: 1 medal (1 bronze)

Switzerland: 1 medal (1 bronze)