The U.S. women’s soccer team barely managed to make the Tokyo Olympics knockout stage on Tuesday, ending their match with Australia in a 0-0 draw.

The U.S. got the fourth point and had a better goal differential than Australia to secure a spot in the knockout stage. The Americans beat New Zealand, 6-1, last week and lost to Sweden, 3-0.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alex Morgan‘s header in the 33rd minute would have put the Americans up 1-0, but VAR (video assistant referee) reversed the score after it was determined that the striker was offsides.

Christen Press also had a vital opportunity to put the U.S. up in the 56th minute but she was unable to find the back of the net.

PHILIPPINES’ FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST WILL RECEIVE CASH, NEW CONDO

It is the seventh consecutive time the U.S. women’s soccer team has advanced to the knockout stage of the Olympics.

In 2016, the Americans failed to medal at all. The squad lost to Sweden in penalties. The team won a fourth gold medal in 2012, beating Japan in the final match. The team beat Brazil in the 2008 gold medal final.

The U.S. will await the winner of Group F between France and Brazil to see who they play in order to capture another gold medal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Australia is likely to advance even with the third-place finish in Group G, but it will have to wait until Tuesday’s end to find out its opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.